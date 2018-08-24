$0.74 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other First Bancorp news, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,244.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.