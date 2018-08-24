$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,583.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,482,092. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,704 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,156 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,542. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

