$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (XYL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Xylem by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2,019.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 624,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

