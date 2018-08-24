$1.38 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 399,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,233. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

