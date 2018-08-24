$1.38 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 399,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,233. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply