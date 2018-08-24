103,657 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $607,940. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

