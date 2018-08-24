1,275 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,910.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

