$13.06 Million in Sales Expected for Boxlight Corp (BOXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post sales of $13.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $33.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $34.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $43.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million.

BOXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 price target on Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

BOXL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

