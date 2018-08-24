135,929 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.72% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eHealth by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at $958,970.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.