1,426,902 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,426,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 500,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 270,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 229,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

LNG stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $234,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

