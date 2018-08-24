145,941 Shares in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth about $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.19.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.