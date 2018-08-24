$165.31 Million in Sales Expected for InterXion Holding NV (INXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will post $165.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.78 million. InterXion posted sales of $146.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $655.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.56 million to $658.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $746.67 million to $766.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

NYSE INXN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. 219,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. InterXion has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion by 535.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 16.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of InterXion by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

