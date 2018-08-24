$176.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report $176.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.81 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $737.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $741.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $756.60 million to $828.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 468,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,210. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

