17,820 Shares in AGCO Co. (AGCO) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

AGCO stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

