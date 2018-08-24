180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.