18,845 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

