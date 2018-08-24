1,974,346 Shares in LKQ Co. (LKQ) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,974,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7,663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 605.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

LKQ opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,607.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

