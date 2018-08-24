200,947 Shares in Model N Inc (MODN) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Model N as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Model N by 153.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 286.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 514,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,754,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,030,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,568,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Model N Inc has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

