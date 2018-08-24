211,886 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 104.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 53.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of VIVO opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

