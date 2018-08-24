23,000 Shares in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Purchased by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Rockwell Collins makes up 1.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 12.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Collins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Collins by 6.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Collins by 24.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Rockwell Collins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.90.

COL opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Rockwell Collins’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.