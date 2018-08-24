$261.54 Million in Sales Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will announce $261.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.32 million and the lowest is $254.10 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $216.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $996.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.40 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

In other news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 97.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 207.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 103,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 215.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $322,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.