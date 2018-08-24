$291.95 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $291.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.86 million. BankUnited posted sales of $294.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 302,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,764.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $837,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 31.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,703,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after buying an additional 893,857 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in BankUnited by 1,225.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

