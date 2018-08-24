301 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 386.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 255,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after acquiring an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3,276.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 183,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $470.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $408.62 and a one year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

