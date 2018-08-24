$333.98 Million in Sales Expected for GTT Communications Inc (GTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post $333.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.16 million to $334.80 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $186.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTT. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $88,550.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 416,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 426,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

