$34.93 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post sales of $34.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.97 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $145.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.43 million to $146.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $191.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $186.27 million to $196.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Shares of TNDM opened at $38.61 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

