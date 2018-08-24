3M (MMM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings increased 15.1% year over year owing to solid performance across the segments. The company's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets have been its key strengths. However, over the past three months, 3M’s shares look overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for the company. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and escalating interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.67.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.99. 30,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,769. 3M has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after acquiring an additional 534,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

