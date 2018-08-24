40,084 Shares in Worldpay Inc (WP) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $367,585,000.

Get Worldpay alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $95.24 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.