$410.89 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will post sales of $410.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.81 million. PQ Group posted sales of $391.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

PQG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,155. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 770,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.