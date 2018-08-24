$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to announce $454.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.30 million and the highest is $486.40 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $399.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 target price on Manitowoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

In related news, CEO Barry Pennypacker purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,353.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 661,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 197,928 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $815.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

