$47.94 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $47.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.73 million and the highest is $48.30 million. PROS reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $193.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.74 million to $194.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $217.19 million to $228.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PROS to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,127.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

PRO stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. PROS has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.23.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

