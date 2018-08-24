552,369 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

