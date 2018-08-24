570,511 Shares in Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 570,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,023,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,719,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.70 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

