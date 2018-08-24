58,169 Shares in First Republic Bank (FRC) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.03 million. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

