$67.60 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post sales of $67.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $68.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $42.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $263.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.77 million to $268.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $297.59 million to $378.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 179,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $2,242,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,938.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 321,159 shares of company stock worth $4,025,880 and sold 24,000 shares worth $379,760. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 310,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 589,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,316,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,023,000 after acquiring an additional 499,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.70.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

