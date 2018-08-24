681,863 Shares in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $102.86 on Friday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1999 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.