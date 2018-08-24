$785.83 Million in Sales Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce sales of $785.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.64 million and the highest is $813.01 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $828.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 399,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,651. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.15. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.