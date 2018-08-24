$843.46 Million in Sales Expected for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will post sales of $843.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.88 million. Goldcorp posted sales of $866.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GG shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldcorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldcorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 741,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.13.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

