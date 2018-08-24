$95.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $95.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $376.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.40 million to $380.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $398.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $391.60 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 2,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,263. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,852.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

