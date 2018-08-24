Aareal Bank (ARL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. equinet set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($44.57).

Shares of ARL opened at €36.11 ($41.03) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a fifty-two week high of €41.89 ($47.60).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

