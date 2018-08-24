Abbot Financial Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in BP plc (BP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Santander downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

NYSE:BP opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. BP plc has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

