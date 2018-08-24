AbbVie (ABBV) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3974994493452 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.98.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. 2,112,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

