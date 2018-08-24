AbbVie (ABBV) PT Raised to $107.00 at Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.98.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

