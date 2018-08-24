AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

