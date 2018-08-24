Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry year to date driven by its strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs gaining traction. It is also gaining from a robust surprise trend. The company delivered narrower-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2018, while top line beat estimate. Notably, this was the fourth straight positive bottom line surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from strong performance across all brands, effective marketing and growing consumer confidence, alongside robust comps, gross margin growth and expense leverage. Moreover, currency tailwinds aided results. Going forward, the company focuses on improving customer experience by investing in loyalty programs, stores, DTC and omni-channel capabilities. However, the company estimates operating expense to increase nearly 2% from the fiscal 2017 level, versus the prior guidance of 1% increase.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,815.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after buying an additional 1,858,200 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $19,833,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $10,846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 105.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 429,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.