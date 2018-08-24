Acasti Pharma (ACST) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.796837274027 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. 18,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,622. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.