Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP) Director Edward Joseph Gudaitis Purchases 281,500 Shares

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) Director Edward Joseph Gudaitis acquired 281,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$81,635.00.

Edward Joseph Gudaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Edward Joseph Gudaitis acquired 176,000 shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$38,720.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Edward Joseph Gudaitis acquired 769,500 shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$215,460.00.

TSE ASP traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,839. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

