ACNB Co. (ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 14th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.29.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

