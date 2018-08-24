Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Trading 22.2% Higher

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 1,585,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 957,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 240.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

