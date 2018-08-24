Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Addus Homecare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

ADUS stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $774.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.39.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million.

In related news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 488.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

