Adient PLC (ADNT) Receives $58.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Adient by 16.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 47,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Adient will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

