Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.15

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,270,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,628,820. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,099,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 723,150 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 288,684 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Finally, White Elm Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,863,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

